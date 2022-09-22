A Bowling Green man accused of shooting his brother has been taken into custody.
Aaron C. Nickels, 22, was arrested Wednesday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault (domestic violence).
The sheriff’s office said Nickels and his attorney met with WCSO detectives Wednesday and gave a statement before Nickels was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
Court records indicate Nickels was arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and will return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Nickels’ attorney, Travis Lock, said the shooting was an act of self-defense by Nickels against his brother in response to threats of violence.
“Aaron’s brother, the alleged victim in this case, has a history of violent attacks against Aaron and others,” Lock said. “There’s a documented history of that and it’s clear from the evidence in this case that his brother was threatening Aaron’s life and threatening to stab him.”
The sheriff’s office investigated the shooting, which was reported Monday.
According to law enforcement, deputies and EMS responded to an address on River Place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to meet with a gunshot victim, who had been driven to the address by a relative.
The sheriff’s office identified the gunshot victim as Nickels’ brother, and he was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital in Nashville for treatment of a single gunshot wound.
Through investigation, law enforcement determined the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road and Nickels was identified as the suspect.
Deputies did not find Nickels or his truck at that location, prompting the sheriff’s office to alert surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Nickels and his vehicle.
The WCSO obtained a warrant, and Lock said he took Nickels to the Bowling Green Police Department headquarters to meet with WCSO Detective Robert Smith on Wednesday.
Lock said he plans to request a reduction of Nickels’ bond at Friday’s hearing.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.