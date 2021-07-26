A Bowling Green woman suspected of involvement in a deadly shooting made her first court appearance Monday.
Alison Hargis, 32, was arraigned in Warren District Court on a charge of murder.
Hargis is accused of causing the death on Saturday of Phillip Stewart, 31, of Bowling Green.
According to Hargis' arrest citation, Hargis shot Stewart numerous times with a BB gun from the window of her apartment in the 300 block of Cherry Way as Stewart stood in the parking lot.
The citation said that the shooting occurred at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, city police received a call regarding the shooting at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
A person on the scene attempted life-saving measure on Stewart until EMS arrived, and Stewart was later taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
After the shooting, Hargis reportedly fled from the scene, and police attempted on Saturday to negotiate with a potential person of interest at an apartment complex next to where Stewart was found.
BGPD obtained a search warrant to find the potential person of interest, but the person was not found.
City police apprehended Hargis around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at her apartment. She was advised of her rights and declined to make any statements to police, her arrest citation said.
Hargis was booked early Monday into Warren County Regional Jail.
At her arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent her, according to online state court records.
Hargis remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond and is set to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
In addition to Hargis, city police also arrested Ronald Olson on Sunday night on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Olson and Hargis are roommates, according to court records.
According to his arrest citation, Olson, 55, of Bowling Green, was informed by police investigating the homicide on Saturday that Hargis had six active arrest warrants and was being sought in connection with Stewart's death.
The citation accuses Olson of lying to police in an attempt to prevent Hargis' apprehension and of allowing her access to their residence Sunday while knowing that she was a fugitive.
Olson was also arraigned Monday in Warren District Court and is due back Friday for a preliminary hearing, according to court records. He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.