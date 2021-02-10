A man was found shot late Tuesday night in a vehicle, and city police are investigating.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, a person walking in the area of 15th Avenue and Butler Way saw a vehicle parked in the intersection and found a man inside who appeared to need help.
City police were notified around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and officers had to break windows of the vehicle to free the man, who was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, said Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.
The gunshot victim was then taken by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville, Ward said.
Police have not released the victim's name.
