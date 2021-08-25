A Bowling Green man and his sister were arrested Tuesday after police investigated claims that they assaulted a juvenile relative.
According to arrest citations, the Bowling Green Police Department were called Tuesday to Warren Central High School regarding reported physical abuse.
The juvenile told police that her uncle, Omar Hameed, 36, slapped her in the face Aug. 16 because he though she was stealing money from him and his sister, Samah Hameed, 34, and that on Monday, Omar Hameed used a thick braided rope used in a birdcage to strike her in the back, arms, ribs and thighs after the juvenile was caught at school with a vape pen, the citation said.
"The juvenile victim had multiple contusions on her back, arms and legs," an arrest citation said. "The juvenile said Samah was present when her uncle was striking her with the rope. The rope was very thick and had plastic handles in the shape of a ball on each end. The juvenile stated she tried to get away from her uncle, but Samah grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the area where she was being hit."
Questioned by police, Omar Hameed said he hit the juvenile in the back around Aug. 16 and struck her multiple times in the back with a shoe and a braided rope with plastic attachments on Monday, the citation said.
Samah Hameed told police she hit the juvenile and that her brother had not done anything, according to her citation, which notes that the juvenile will be seeking medical treatment and that additional charges are possible.
Both siblings were charged with eight counts of second-degree assault and booked into Warren County Regional Jail.
They were arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court, where not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf and preliminary hearings were set for Friday.