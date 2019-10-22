A man accused of paying someone to kill his girlfriend's father appeared Monday in court on multiple criminal cases.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 40, of Smiths Grove, was in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case charging him with murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson is suspected of being involved in the death of 49-year-old Smajo Miropija of Bowling Green, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 8 at a building on Porter Pike.
Court records in the case feature allegations that Wilson and Miropija, the father of Wilson's girlfriend, had been involved in a physical altercation that led to Wilson enlisting Jeffery Smith to kill Miropija.
An arrest warrant details an account by Smith's girlfriend to law enforcement that she was present during a conversation between Smith and Wilson in which she heard Wilson solicit Smith to "get someone out of their life."
Smith has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property in connection with Miropija's death.
The Bowling Green Police Department made contact with Wilson on Feb. 9, the day after the homicide, at which point he declined to speak with officers but said he would come in later that day for questioning.
After a number of unsuccessful attempts to subsequently contact him, police learned Feb. 11 that he had made a trip to Chicago the previous day and flew from there to the Philippines, with a scheduled return date of March 1, according to court records.
Wilson did not return as scheduled and he was arrested March 27 in the Philippines. He was extradited to the U.S. in July and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
At Monday's hearing, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said he has provided evidence in the murder case to Wilson's defense team of attorneys Ted Shouse and Rob Eggert.
"I believe the defense is going through the evidence as expeditiously as possible," Cohron said in court.
Wilson has two cases pending against him that are not related to the homicide investigation, in which he faces charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an investigation into a 2018 incident in which Wilson is accused of biting his son and striking him in the head with a gun at Wilson's house.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated that incident, finding a loaded revolver, ammunition, an AR-15 and marijuana when they searched the house. A target with names on it and with holes in it from gunshots was found on the wall of a garage, according to an arrest citation.
Wilson is being represented in those cases by Bowling Green attorney Alan Simpson.
Cohron said his office has made an offer on a plea agreement in those cases, which Simpson confirmed.
Simpson said Monday he wants some time to discuss the cases with Wilson and make a potential counteroffer to resolve the cases.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for Jan. 27.
