A vehicle belonging to an electrical contractor was found abandoned early Friday, and police arrested a Bowling Green teenager suspected of having stolen it.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's office, deputies located a suspicious vehicle about 5:21 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Plum Springs Road.
The vehicle was registered to B&R Electrical on Kelly Road, where it was discovered that there was damage to the fence behind the building, suggesting a vehicle had been driven through the gate.
Deputies made contact at a residence on Plum Springs Road near where the vehicle was located where Justin McKinney, 18, was located.
McKinney was identified through video footage taken from the business, according to the sheriff's office, and he was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and second-degree criminal mischief.
