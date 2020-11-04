A Bowling Green teenager was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in a double homicide.
Joshua Lee Wright, 19, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday on two counts of murder and a count of first-degree robbery.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a check welfare call around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on H.E. Johnson Road
Deputies found the bodies of two people at a property at 3720 H.E. Johnson Road, according to an arrest citation.
The citation said that the person who made the complaint reported coming home to the residence to find it unsecured, with dinner in the oven and no one appearing to be home.
The complainant reported she then found the body of her father in the garage, an arrest citation said.
"Upon arrival, deputies cleared the residence and did not locate anyone else inside the residence," the citation said. "A female victim was located on the back porch of the residence."
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to the male victim was missing from the residence, and law enforcement developed Wright as a possible suspect.
Wright was located on the front porch of a residence in the 2400 block of Woodburn Allen Springs Road and the truck was found behind the residence, according to an arrest citation.
Wright was acting as if he was under the influence and had blood on his T-shirt and socks, the citation said.
Wright was detained by the sheriff's office and brought to WCSO for a recorded interview, after which he was booked into jail.
The names of the victims and the manner of their deaths have not been released by the sheriff's office.
Wright was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court by Warren District Judge Brent Potter. No bond has been set in Wright's case.
