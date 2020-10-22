Police investigating reports of shots fired made an arrest Wednesday.
Xzavier S. Smith, 18, of Bowling Green, was arrested on one count of attempted murder (domestic) and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, the Bowling Green Police Department said.
Officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Loop Street, a BGPD report said.
A witness reported hearing yelling coming from a nearby residence and later saw two vehicles pull up outside the residence.
The resident said she heard several shots come from the direction of the two vehicles and then saw the vehicles drive out of the area rapidly, the BGPD report said.
No shell casings were found, and no injuries were reported, police said.
Another shots fired complaint was reported at Lampkin Place Apartments early Wednesday, and a silver car similar to the one described by the witness at the Loop Street incident is believed to have been involved.
Smith is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
