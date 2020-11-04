Two people were found dead Tuesday, and their teenage grandson was arrested on suspicion of killing them.
Joshua Lee Wright, 19, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday on two counts of murder and a count of first-degree robbery.
He was arraigned in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent him, online court records said.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter set Wright’s bond at $500,000 cash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a check welfare call at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on H.E. Johnson Road in Alvaton. Deputies found the bodies of two people at 3720 H.E. Johnson Road, according to an arrest citation.
The citation said the person who made the complaint reported arriving at the residence to find it unsecured, with dinner in the oven and no one appearing to be home.
The complainant reported she then found the body of her father in the garage, an arrest citation said.
“Upon arrival, deputies cleared the residence and did not locate anyone else inside the residence,” the citation said. “A female victim was located on the back porch of the residence.”
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to the male victim was missing from the residence, and law enforcement developed Wright, the victim’s grandson, as a possible suspect.
Wright was located on the front porch of a residence in the 2400 block of Woodburn Allen Springs Road, and the truck was found behind the residence, according to an arrest citation.
Wright was acting as if he was under the influence and had blood on his T-shirt and socks, the citation said.
Wright was detained by the sheriff’s office and brought to WCSO for a recorded interview, after which he was booked into jail.
The names of the victims and the manner of their deaths have not been released by the sheriff’s office.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.