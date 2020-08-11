A Bowling Green teenager was arrested Saturday on suspicion of sexual assault.
Marvin Bell, 19, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree rape.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to the report of an assault on Flanigan Court and spoke with a woman who said she woke up early Saturday to Bell forcibly having sex with her.
She told police Bell claimed she was dreaming and later sent her a message apologizing, court records show.
"The victim stated Bell was not supposed to be sleeping in her bed because they are just friends and not romantically involved at all," the arrest citation said.
Police made contact with Bell at a Creason Street apartment and he told officers he believed he had been dreaming of being with his girlfriend and that he had done something similar before.
Bell was arraigned in Monday in Warren District Court and has been released on a partially secured $25,000 bond. He is set to return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
