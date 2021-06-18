An indictment has been returned against a Bowling Green teenager charging him in a shooting from 2019.
Kelton E. Guess, 19, is formally charged with first-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Guess is accused in the indictment of shooting Olivier Shema on Dec. 7, 2019.
The shooting, which took place in the area of Creason Street and Robinson Avenue, was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Shema was 18 at the time of the shooting and police at the time described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Guess was 17 on the date of the incident, but he is being prosecuted as an adult in Warren Circuit Court.