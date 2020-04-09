A Bowling Green teenager who was arrested after handling a gun with deadly results was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.
Ricardo Montelongo, 18, was sentenced on a count of second-degree manslaughter in accordance with a plea agreement, according to Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron.
Montelongo was charged in the death of Abdul Jalal Hadi, who was shot Dec. 16, 2018, as Montelongo was handling a revolver in a house on Moonlite Avenue.
Though a juvenile at the time of the incident, Montelongo was prosecuted as an adult in Warren Circuit Court.
Montelongo accepted a plea offer that dismissed a charge of tampering with physical evidence and also included an assurance that authorities would not pursue weapons charges against him that arose during the investigation into Hadi’s death.
Attorney Alan Simpson, representing Montelongo, filed a motion for probation Monday in which he noted that Montelongo expressed remorse for his actions and cited a presentence report from the probation and parole office indicating that Montelongo was unlikely to commit another crime.
Hadi and Montelongo were described in the filing as best friends, and Simpson said Montelongo had little familiarity with the weapon he was handling when he pointed it at Hadi and fired it.
“This shooting was not the result of ill will,” Simpson said in the filing. “There was no argument or beef between these two young boys/men. This tragedy was nothing more than an extraordinarily reckless accidental shooting.”
Bowling Green Police Department records said Montelongo told detectives he did not think the bullets were lined up to fire when he pointed the gun.
After the incident, Montelongo ran from the house and discarded the firearm, according to an arrest citation.
Moments after the incident, a man living in a house on nearby Arles Court reported seeing a young Hispanic male in his yard.
The man looked around his yard after the trespasser ran and found a silver revolver near a garden shed, leading him to call police.
City police later learned that the gun recovered from the yard on Aries Court had been previously reported stolen from a vehicle, court records show.
