The eighth annual bg26.2 and half-marathon Sunday features five races for avid runners and everyone in between.
“Everybody enjoys the running, they enjoy the event and we have a lot of energy going on during the races,” race director Lilly Riherd said.
The marathon and half-marathon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark and continue into downtown Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University’s campus, according to bg262.com, where more information is available. Marathon runners will complete the course twice.
The marathon has a six-hour time limit.
The event also includes the bg6000, a 3.728-mile course, that starts at 7:30 a.m. Kids will have the opportunity to participate at the event for free.
Maps of the courses can be found on the website.
New this year is the “Walk MS” 1-mile walk at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Corvette Museum. Registration for the walk will include a T-shirt and admittance to the bg26.2 pasta dinner that race participants attend.
“Pretty much anybody can do anything at the bg26.2 event,” Riherd said.
Since it started in 2012, bg26.2 has been dedicated to Riherd’s sister, Susan Riherd, who died because of complications from multiple sclerosis. Race proceeds will be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Dubbed “The Race to Beat MS,” the event gives runners the opportunity to race, but also run for a good cause.
The bg26.2 has been a qualifier for the Boston Marathon since its second year.
The race gives people in the Bowling Green area the rare opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon without having to travel and brings in a lot of people from out of state and even international participants including Canada, the Netherlands and Mexico.
“It gives everyone an opportunity with it being local. We get a draw from a good 200-mile radius. This year, though, we actually have a couple coming in from the Netherlands and we’ve got two coming from Mexico. So it’s not just a regional race, we go international,” Riherd said.
Riherd said she appreciates the community support that has gotten the bg26.2 to be such a successful event with widespread prestige.
“We appreciate the community support because they are huge in making this event successful. You can’t do anything without having city involvement and we appreciate all our local runners, running clubs and around 300 volunteers that make this event happen. We’ve got a good running community,” Riherd said.
