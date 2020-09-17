Despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s warnings that Warren County remains “in the red” and a coronavirus hotspot, both local school systems plan to remain open for in-person classes, the districts announced this week.
On Thursday, the Bowling Green Independent School District announced its plan to continue its current hybrid model for in-person instruction through to the end of the semester Dec. 18. Beginning after Labor Day weekend, the district pivoted to offering in-person classes on Fridays, allowing students to attend school an additional day every other week.
On Wednesday, citing conversations with school board members, district staff, school leaders and local health officials, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton announced that “WCPS will continue our current hybrid schedule through Dec. 18, 2020.”
“Operating a hybrid schedule enables us to sustain social distancing in our classrooms, which not only minimizes the spread of the virus, but limits the number of students being quarantined due to a potential exposure,” Clayton wrote in a message posted on the district’s website.
Clayton also announced the district’s plans to keep Fridays as virtual learning days, meaning that students who choose to attend in person will continue to do so two days a week.
“Utilizing Fridays for virtual instruction has become invaluable to our staff due to the increased workload of providing both in-person and virtual instruction. Also, this allows us to conduct deep cleaning in each of our facilities. Moving forward, we plan to utilize Fridays for additional teacher collaboration, conduct small group instruction with select students, and appropriately plan engaging instruction and activities,” Clayton wrote in his memo.
The announcement comes as Beshear is advising school districts to use local virus incidence rates to help gauge whether they should hold in-person classes.
“We have reviewed this metric which currently designates our entire community as a red county, meaning a daily rate of 25 individuals per 100,000 have a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Clayton wrote.
“It is the governor’s position that any school district within a county designated as red should remain closed to all in-person learning until the county reaches yellow status (less than 10 confirmed daily cases per 100,000). Despite Warren County’s red status, there is no recommendation for any other public or private entity to be closed in our community outside of our schools. We have been advised that the purpose behind this new metric and the school closure recommendation is to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus ...
“We recognize that there is no way for us to prevent the spread; however, we remain confident that the steps we have taken will allow us to do our part to minimize community spread of the virus. As a district, we must continue to weigh the impact of the virus in our community versus the benefits of offering in-person instruction to all students, especially our most vulnerable population,” Clayton wrote.
