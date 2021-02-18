The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has been named the 2020 Appalachian High Intensity Drug Traffic Area Task Force of the Year for the state of Kentucky.
Appalachian HIDTA is a program administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a component of the federal executive branch, and provides resources to law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia to help reduce drug trafficking and its consequences.
Bowling Green-Warren County and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, which covers Logan and Simpson counties, are local Appalachian HIDTA-designated agencies.
“I tell people that my detectives and the hard work they put in are the ones responsible for this honor,” Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving said.
The local task force is staffed with 10 detectives assigned from the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department and local branches of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Task forces within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems within their jurisdictions and devise initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production and sale of illegal drugs and money laundering associated with drug trafficking.
“The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has outstanding leadership and consistently produces highly impactful investigations,” Appalachian HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown said in a news release.
Loving said the agency won a previous HIDTA award in 2010.
Last year, the drug task force conducted an investigation that resulted in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of Warren County.
According to federal court records, a traffic stop of a vehicle in Texas resulted in the seizure of 40 pounds in crystal meth, and law enforcement learned that the drug shipment was on its way to Bowling Green from California.
Law enforcement also learned that the driver they stopped had previously delivered a 25-pound shipment of meth to Bowling Green, according to authorities.
Seven people have been indicted in Bowling Green on various federal charges in connection with the investigation.
“I think that (investigation) played a big part in the award we received,” Loving said.
