Wine enthusiasts will soon gather at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum in Bowling Green to sip samples from their favorite Kentucky vineyards.
The third annual BG Wine Fest will be open for sampling from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 17. Tickets for each wine taster currently cost $25, and the price of admission will increase to $35 on the day of the event if tickets are still available.
Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson said people should purchase tickets through the museum’s website as soon as possible.
“It’s going to sell out quickly,” she said.
The museum will enforce a capacity limit that should deter overcrowding at the event, Johnson said. The capacity limit is not related to COVID-19.
The museum connected with several wineries through a partnership with the Kentucky Wineries Association, Johnson said. Festival participants can taste the selections of 15 wine vendors, including Purple Toad Winery (Paducah), Bluegrass Vineyard (Smiths Grove), Traveller’s Cellar Winery (Rockfield), Carriage House Vineyards (Auburn) and 1922 House Vineyards & Winery (Nicholasville). The participating vendors will set up their spaces in the L&N Depot.
“We are looking to add more vendors every day,” Johnson said.
Johnson said this summer’s wine samplers will have plenty of options.
“There may be between 75 to 100 different wines,” Johnson. “So there will be more than what people could possibly sample.”
As festival visitors sample Kentucky wine, they can consume food from Bowling Green vendors and listen to live music performances, Johnson said. Cheese Queen BG, The Knotty Pretzel and Empanadas BG will be stationed outside while Trevor Martin, Carl Wockner and Laurel Lewis will play tunes on the museum lawn.
“We wanted to create more of a festival atmosphere this year,” Johnson said.
Each festival ticket includes 10 wine sampling tickets and a commemorative wine sampling glass. The first 500 attendees will receive a wine festival goody bag. During the festival, samplers can purchase wine by the glass or bottle.
“You should try to get here as early as possible because it will get busy,” Johnson said.
Tickets are also available for those who do not want to participate in wine sampling but would be willing to drive tasters home once their experience has concluded. Once they arrive at the museum, designated drivers will receive a mark on the top of their hands.
Johnson said she is looking forward to seeing hundreds of people stream through the museum.
“This event gets people that aren’t interested in history acquainted with the museum,” Johnson said.