Wine enthusiasts will have the chance to sample some of their favorite wines, browse local vendors and listen to live music as the BG Wine Fest returns to the Historic RailPark and Train Museum.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9. The cost is $25 for advance general admission tickets and $35 for VIP tickets.

Admission on the day of the event will be $35 at the door.

Each general admission and VIP ticket holder will receive 10 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary tasting glass and a complimentary wine tote.

“We have been holding this event for a few years now, and it grows each year,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director of the museum.

Past festivals have attracted around 500 people, and Johnson expects as many as 750 this year.

The museum is only allowing a certain amount of tickets to be sold.

“We don’t want people standing in line too long for samples. Maybe two or three minutes maximum and then move on to the next one. We want a nice, manageable number,” she said.

Johnson said year’s event will include the addition of a VIP wine sampling experience.

“We like to try something new every year,” she said. “For $10 extra, you can get four additional tastings of exclusive wines not available to regular ticket holders.”

The museum has an exclusive partnership with the Kentucky Wineries Association, and all participating wineries are members.

Currently, there are seven wineries scheduled to be at the festival, but Johnson expects to add a few more.

“They will be set up inside so when people come in, they can walk around inside the depot to sample wines in the air conditioning,” she said. “And air conditioning is very important in July.”

Johnson said there will be a select group of vendors selling jewelry, boutique clothing and handmade crafts outside of the depot, but the number of vendors is limited since the focus is on the wine.

Crave, Knotty Pretzel, South Cow and the WKU Creamery food trucks will also be set up for anyone wanting a bite to eat.

“There will be a lot of variety to choose from,” Johnson said. “You can get here at 11 and eat lunch, and if you stay until 6, you can even have dinner.”

A large tent will be set up outside with seating for live music, including a performance by Carl Wockner.

“We are really excited to have Carl Wockner performing this year,” Johnson said. “He performed last year and people really enjoyed his music.”

– For more information or to purchase tickets, visit historicrailpark.com.

