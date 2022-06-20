A judge has set a trial date for a Bowling Green woman accused of murder in a shooting involving a pellet gun.
Alison Faith Hargis, 32, is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 9 on the murder count.
The case stems from the death of Phillip “Flip” Stewart, 31, who was found unresponsive July 24 outside the Cherry Way apartment where Hargis had been staying.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set the trial date during a hearing Monday.
Hargis is named in two other indictments charging her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and other drug offenses.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said in court Monday that he has extended an offer to seek a 25-year sentence for Hargis in exchange for a guilty plea.
Miller indicated that he would be willing to enter into further negotiations with Hargis’ attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy.
Bowen said an expert witness she has hired to help evaluate Hargis for competency has met twice with Hargis. The most recent meeting happened Friday at the Warren County Regional Jail, where Hargis is being held under a $500,000 cash bond.
Stewart’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
After being found in the parking lot outside Hargis’ apartment, Stewart was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified that Stewart suffered five wounds from a pump-action pellet gun, and that the fatal wound entered the left side of Stewart’s chest, perforated a lung and struck an artery, causing him to die from internal bleeding.
Dillon testified that police learned that Stewart and his girlfriend had come to the apartments on Cherry Way that morning to find some food.
When the couple got into an argument in the parking lot, Hargis is alleged to have emerged from the apartment with a pellet gun and threatened to shoot Stewart if he put his hands on his girlfriend, Dillon testified.
Stewart’s girlfriend was talking with someone outside an apartment on Cherry Way a few minutes later when a person driving past yelled out that Stewart was lying in the parking lot.
Police investigating the case spoke with neighboring residents, and Hargis emerged as a suspect, Dillon testified last year.
City police attempted to locate Hargis, later receiving a tip that she had been seen on a scooter with James Ingram, who police located and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Ingram told police he had been with Hargis and that she admitted shooting someone with a pellet gun, Dillon said at the 2021 preliminary hearing.
The day after the shooting, police received a tip that Hargis was back at the apartment on Cherry Way and she was arrested.
