One of two people accused of attempting to prevent a Bowling Green woman from pressing charges in a reported sexual assault has pleaded guilty.
Florecita Pascual-Mateo, 19, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court to a count of intimidating a participant in the legal process, entering an Alford plea before Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.
In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit wrongdoing but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to secure a conviction.
Pascual-Mateo will be placed on pretrial diversion for a two-year period, and the criminal case against her will be dismissed if she successfully completes the diversion.
Authorities said that Pascual-Mateo and another person attempted to prevent someone else from reporting a sexual assault that was allegedly committed by her brother, Mauricio Pascual-Mateo.
According to court records, the Bowling Green Police Department investigated an assault complaint that resulted in Mauricio Pascual-Mateo, 21, of Bowling Green, being arrested on a count of first-degree rape.
An indictment alleges that Mauricio Pascual-Mateo had sex with someone who was incapable of giving consent because they were physically helpless.
An arrest citation dated March 23 stated that the alleged victim had been assaulted in her sleep and has an intellectual disability.
Mauricio Pascual-Mateo told an Adult Protective Services worker that “his girlfriend could be easily manipulated due to her intellectual disability and he pesters her for sex after she initially says no,” records show.
“Mauricio said he thought it was OK to have sexual intercourse with her even if she is unable to consent because she is his girlfriend,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in the arrest citation.
Hours after his arrest, city police were contacted by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which reported that the alleged victim was in their office with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Ivan Perdomo and that the alleged victim was hoping to drop the criminal charges, according to court records.
Police contacted the alleged victim’s legal guardian, who was at the Warren County Justice Center at the time and observed the alleged victim walk out of the building with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Perdomo.
“I could hear Florecita yelling and screaming at (the alleged victim) and telling her that her brother didn’t rape anyone,” Dillon wrote in the arrest citation. “Florecita was actively trying to influence (the alleged victim’s) testimony and opinion regarding this investigation.”
The guardian also reported to police that the alleged victim walked to the justice center with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Perdomo and would not have known where to go or what to say when she got there, and may not have known how to get to the justice center on her own.
Mauricio Pascual-Mateo has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree rape charge and has a pretrial conference set for March 20.
Perdomo, 19, of Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidating a participant in the legal process and second-degree disorderly conduct and has a jury trial set to begin March 29.