A man was stabbed with a pair of scissors Sunday night and police arrested his girlfriend, who reportedly claimed responsibility.

According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police were dispatched Sunday night to a Scottsville Road address in response to a call from a woman who said she cut her boyfriend.

Police made contact with the caller, Joanna Long, 28, in her living room.

Long said that she and her boyfriend, Anthony Logsdon, had been drinking at a friend's house when they got into an argument over money and stresses in their relationship, the arrest citation said.

The argument became physical, with Long reporting that Logsdon slapped her before she hit him back, and then bit his finger after he put her in a chokehold, the citation said.

Logsdon reportedly approached her again, at which point Long grabbed a pair of scissors from a kitchen drawer and cut him, records show.

"Long advised that she did not mean to cut him and that she is using self-defense as her reasoning for the assault," the arrest citation said.

Logsdon was treated at The Medical Center for injuries to his forearm and wrist, and police observed a puncture wound on his left shoulder.

He reportedly told police he had been stabbed and that she did not want to see Long in jail, the citation said.

Long was charged with first-degree assault and was set to appear Monday in Warren District Court for arraignment.

