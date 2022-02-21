BG woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissors Daily News Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joanna Long Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man was stabbed with a pair of scissors Sunday night and police arrested his girlfriend, who reportedly claimed responsibility.According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police were dispatched Sunday night to a Scottsville Road address in response to a call from a woman who said she cut her boyfriend.Police made contact with the caller, Joanna Long, 28, in her living room. Long said that she and her boyfriend, Anthony Logsdon, had been drinking at a friend's house when they got into an argument over money and stresses in their relationship, the arrest citation said.The argument became physical, with Long reporting that Logsdon slapped her before she hit him back, and then bit his finger after he put her in a chokehold, the citation said. Logsdon reportedly approached her again, at which point Long grabbed a pair of scissors from a kitchen drawer and cut him, records show."Long advised that she did not mean to cut him and that she is using self-defense as her reasoning for the assault," the arrest citation said.Logsdon was treated at The Medical Center for injuries to his forearm and wrist, and police observed a puncture wound on his left shoulder.He reportedly told police he had been stabbed and that she did not want to see Long in jail, the citation said.Long was charged with first-degree assault and was set to appear Monday in Warren District Court for arraignment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseBrothers keep barber shop alive after tornado damageSome county residents howling for leash lawWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsSuspect in Butler triple slaying charged with sex abuse in WarrenCarol Ann Hullett (Ashby)Student alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeRosalyn Elizabeth VolkmanJames Mark Massa Images Videos State News Police: Indiana mom abandons 5-year-old autistic son in Ohio Being the 1st: What it's like to make Supreme Court history Police: Missing girl's body found, mom charged with murder Instruments to be distributed to Kentucky tornado victims Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York National News Court: $1.5M to transgender woman for 'bogus' cocaine arrest NYC subway safety plan gets going after a violent weekend Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations 5 found dead in Colorado apartment with 'illicit narcotics' Officer says when he saw Floyd's face: `He didn't look good' POLITICAL NEWS Arizona Senate may waive spending cap, avert school crisis Election transparency bills introduced in Idaho committee Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill S Carolina Senate panel revives COVID-19 vaccine ban bill EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView