A Bowling Green woman was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend.
Stacie G. Lindsey, 48, was booked Thursday night into Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree assault (domestic violence).
According to an arrest citation, deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded around 9:40 p.m. Thursday to a Countryside Drive residence regarding a stabbing and found Chadrick Shannon outside bleeding.
"Shannon had been stabbed in the back left shoulder area and was having a hard time breathing," the arrest citation said.
Medical staff told deputies that Shannon was upstairs in a bedroom packing his belongings when he was stabbed in the back.
Shannon was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment of injuries that included a collapsed lung.
Lindsey requested an attorney when police tried to speak with her.
