A Bowling Green woman implicated by law enforcement in connection with a fatal 2021 drug overdose pleaded guilty to multiple criminal counts Tuesday.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a count of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
In pleading guilty, Smith admitted responsibility for the death of Brandon Reed, who court records indicate died Oct. 17 or Oct. 18 from an overdose.
Smith said in court that she supplied Reed with heroin that ultimately led to his death.
“He overdosed next to me in the car and I Narcanned him and brought him back,” Smith said, referring to the brand name for naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. “Then he went home, locked himself in the bathroom and overdosed there.”
Smith also admitted possessing a combination of heroin and fentanyl at the time, a reduced charge from a prior count of trafficking in the controlled substances.
A plea agreement Smith reached with prosecutors dismissed three other trafficking counts and a charge of engaging in organized crime.
Reed’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Court records said city police responded Oct. 18 to a probable overdose death on Old Nashville Road.
Detectives investigating the death interviewed several people and seized multiple cellphones, later obtaining search warrants to review messages on the phones.
Through those efforts, detectives identified two separate drug transactions that occurred Oct. 17 outside a business at Louisville Road and Bristow Road, court records show.
Smith was prosecuted under a Kentucky law, enacted in 2019, in which a second-degree manslaughter charge can be brought against a person suspected of unlawfully distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance when that drug is the proximate cause of a person’s death.
Smith was named in two other indictments charging her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and she entered guilty pleas Tuesday in both of those cases as well.
One possession charge stemmed from a Jan. 24 instance in which Smith’s then-boyfriend overdosed in a car parked outside a Bowling Green store.
Smith said Tuesday in court that a person in a neighboring vehicle saw Smith performing CPR and dialed 911. Smith ended up being arrested after fentanyl was found in her possession.
The other possession charge was brought following a March 8 arrest, which Smith said resulted from law enforcement serving arrest warrants on her and her then-boyfriend at his residence and finding heroin and methamphetamine in her possession.
The plea agreement calls for Smith to serve a 10-year prison sentence.
Smith will return to court Sept. 27 for sentencing.