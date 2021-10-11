A Bowling Green woman accused of using a pellet gun to kill a man appeared Monday for arraignment.
Alison Hargis, 32, was arraigned on an indictment charging her with murder in connection with the July 24 death of Phillip "Flip" Stewart, 31, who was found outside Hargis' residence on Cherry Way with multiple gunshot wounds.
Stewart was pronounced dead at The Medical Center from internal bleeding caused by a shot from a pellet gun.
Hargis, who is also indicted in two cases unconnected to the homicide, told Warren Circuit Judge John Grise she could not afford an attorney.
Grise appointed a public defender to represent Hargis, and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.
Stewart's death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Cherry Way after Stewart was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot outside the apartment where Hargis stayed with Ronald Olson.
Stewart and his girlfriend, Wendy Medina, had come to the area to get some food from a friend at another apartment when the couple got into an argument, according to prior court testimony.
During the argument, Hargis reportedly came out and threatened to shoot Stewart if he became physically violent with Medina, according to testimony from BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon at a preliminary hearing in July.
Medina later visited another apartment, but a man drove by and alerted her that Stewart was lying in the parking lot.
Dillon testified in July that a pellet had entered the left side of Stewart's chest, perforated a lung and struck an artery surrounding his heart, causing internal bleeding.
Hargis was identified as a suspect by police who spoke with residents in the area, and Olson told police that Hargis reportedly kept several high-powered pellet guns at the apartment and frequently shot at mailboxes, Dillon said.
Police attempted to learn Hargis' whereabouts after being unable to locate her at the scene the morning of the shooting.
Numerous tips came to police over the course of the day, including one from a person who reported seeing Hargis with James Ingram.
City police found Ingram and arrested him on an unrelated warrant.
Ingram spoke with police, reportedly disclosing that Hargis admitted to him that she had shot someone with a pellet gun.
“(Hargis) told Ingram she shot this man because she was defending this man’s girlfriend,” Dillon said. “Ingram told Ali if you were defending somebody you need to turn yourself in and give police a statement. He said she didn’t want to do that and he figured there was more to the story.”
Another tip the day after the shooting brought the BGPD back to the Cherry Way apartment, where officers made contact with Olson.
At first, Olson denied Hargis was there, but then admitted that she was hiding in the bathroom, Dillon said.
Olson would go on to be indicted on a count of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.
In court Monday, Hargis was also arraigned and pleaded not guilty to crimes in two other indictments.
One indictment charges Hargis with first-degree promoting contraband and possession of synthetic drugs based on allegations that she had synthetic marijuana in her possession while in custody at Warren County Regional Jail.
Another indictment charges her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, all stemming from a 2020 arrest.
Hargis is due to return to court Nov. 9 for a pretrial conference.