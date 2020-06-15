A man was stabbed Saturday, and city police arrested a woman who apparently claimed the assault was an act of revenge.
According to an arrest citation, Roy Carter reported being stabbed in the back by Christy Gammon in the 1000 block of Payne Street, with Carter telling police that Gammon then yelled "that's for the other day" before she ran from the scene.
Carter was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center and was then driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of a cut to the right side of his back.
City police located Gammon, 31, in the 1100 block of Fair Street and took her into custody.
"Gammon admitted to stabbing Carter in the back with a piece of metal and stated she done so due to events that had taken place several days prior," her arrest citation said.
Gammon was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
