A drug investigation led to the arrest Thursday of a Bowling Green woman accused of selling crystal meth and fentanyl.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the arrest of Crystall Michelle Crone, 47, occurred Thursday afternoon at her Lost Circle residence after an investigation involving surveillance and covert drug buys that gave agents enough information for a search warrant.
As the warrant was obtained, detectives observing the residence saw additional apparent drug deals, the task force said.
Agents seized four grams of suspected crystal meth, four grams of suspected fentanyl, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $729 in cash.
Crone was jailed on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
