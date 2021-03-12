City police investigating an incident at a Russellville Road store arrested a Bowling Green woman Thursday night after hearing multiple gunshots.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, officers had responded to Shell, 2447 Russellville Road, around 9:20 p.m. Thursday regarding two suspicious males in the business.
Employees said that Ashley Barbee had come into the store and said the two men were planning potentially to rob the business.
The men fled, but were later found and detained by police.
The mother of one of the men arrived at the scene and said that Barbee called a family member and told them she called police to get her son in trouble, the report said.
The mother went on to say that she and Barbee had longstanding issues between one another due to their daughters previously having altercations with one another, and that the two had filed prior harassment reports against one another, according to the report.
Once the two males who were detained were released to their families, the mother and her family went to Shell to confront Barbee about calling the police.
During the confrontation, Barbee reportedly fired four shots in the air, and officers investigating an incident at Creekwood Apartments ran to the area.
Police recovered four shell casings from the parking lot and reviewed surveillance video footage that appeared to show four gunshots coming from the driver's side of Barbee's SUV, the report said.
Police located Barbee at the intersection of Creekwood Avenue and Jersey Court and detained her.
Barbee told police she shot out of self-defense and later disposed of the gun in the area of Whispering Hills, according to the report. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the gun.
Barbee, 31, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
