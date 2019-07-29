A Bowling Green woman was arrested Monday morning after deputies responded to a burglary.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. Monday to a Vance Lane address regarding a burglary in progress.
As they drove to the residence, deputies learned that a man had left the residence and the caller was following him until he lost sight of the man.
At the residence, deputies made contact with the victim, who said that he saw a second person at the residence who was then observed fleeing into a nearby field.
That suspect, later identified as Kristin J. Whiting, 24, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary. Law enforcement have identified the other suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
