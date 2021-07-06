A woman accused by city police of robbing a bank reportedly told an officer that she wanted money to keep from losing her home.
Rachel E. Lowe, 44, of Bowling Green, was arrested Monday morning by the Bowling Green Police Department on a count of first-degree robbery.
According to an arrest citation, police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Monday to PNC Bank, 2215 Russellville Road, about a robbery that had just occurred.
Police received a description of the suspect as a white woman around 5'3" with curly blonde hair and wearing a gray shirt and a necklace with a cross.
BGPD Officer Ryan Bessette saw a woman matching that description walking in the 2100 block of Russellville Road with a black and silver purse on her shoulder and made contact with her, identifying her as Lowe.
After Lowe was detained and advised of her rights, she agreed to speak with police.
"I then asked Lowe if she knew why I would be stopping her and she stated, 'because I just robbed a bank,' " Bessette said in the arrest citation.
Lowe told police she entered the bank and handed the teller a note that said this was a robbery and included a demand for $50,000.
The teller handed Lowe some money and she left on foot, her citation said.
Lowe told police the money could be found in the side pocket of her purse.
"Lowe stated that she is afraid she is going to lose her home, so she wanted that money to avoid becoming homeless," Bessette said in the arrest citation.
In addition to the robbery charge, Lowe was served with an active warrant against her in an unrelated case and taken to BGPD headquarters, where she was interviewed by detectives.
Police searching Lowe's purse found $240 in $20 bills in the side pocket and a notebook.
Staff at the bank told police that Lowe stated at one point during the robbery that she had a gun, according to her citation.
Lowe was set to be arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court. She remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.