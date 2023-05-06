A woman charged with murder in a deadly shooting involving a pellet gun is claiming that she acted in self-defense, and her legal team says the alleged victim is linked by DNA to a sexual assault.
Alison Hargis, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Phillip “Flip” Stewart, 31, of Bowling Green.
Stewart was found unresponsive in the parking lot outside Hargis’ Cherry Way apartment on July 24, 2021.
He was pronounced dead at The Medical Center, and found to have been wounded by a pellet that lodged in his heart sac, causing internal bleeding.
Stewart’s body had multiple superficial pellet wounds as well, court records show.
Hargis was arrested the following day at her home by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Hargis’ defense team is attempting to get the murder charge against her dismissed, filing a motion on March 27 that argues she was within her legal right to protect herself.
“We think the court at this point can find that Ms. Hargis acted lawfully in defending herself from an imminent attack,” Hargis’ attorney, Deidre Bowen of the Department of Public Advocacy, said during a hearing Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court addressing the motion to dismiss.
Hargis did not give a statement to police at the time of her arrest, but the motion to dismiss details what is alleged to have happened on the day of the shooting.
Hargis is said to have heard an argument outside her apartment between Stewart and his girlfriend, Wendy Medina, in which Medina yelled at Stewart to keep his hands off her, prompting Hargis to come out with a pellet gun and tell Stewart to stop hurting Medina.
Stewart is alleged to have made a threatening remark, and Bowen said in court Wednesday that Stewart approached Hargis, leading Hargis to shoot the pellet gun at Stewart to ward him off.
After some minutes pass, Hargis attempts to leave her apartment, only to find Stewart waiting at the door, Bowen’s motion said.
“As soon as she turns the door handle, Phillip tries to force his way into her apartment, blocking the door from closing with his foot and trying to push his way on to her,” Bowen’s motion said.
Hargis grabs the pellet gun, fires one shot and closes the door.
Bowen said Wednesday in court that a doctor at The Medical Center noted some kind of charring or dust around Stewart’s skin at the entry point of the fatal wound.
“While she was acting in self-defense to keep this man from coming into her apartment, she didn’t mean to kill him,” Bowen said in court Wednesday. “She had a BB gun. It was a fluke that he passed away from this.”
The motion to dismiss also mentions that Stewart was linked by DNA evidence to a rape that was reported to the Bowling Green Police Department in 2016.
A city police report accompanying the motion said that witnesses at McDonald’s on Russellville Road reported seeing a man leading a woman to the dumpsters nearby and sexually assaulting her, with the woman appearing intoxicated and unsteady on her feet.
The woman also contacted police to report the incident, saying that she believed she was raped while unconscious, the report said.
Authorities collected DNA samples during the investigation, and in 2019 the Kentucky State Police confirmed a collected sample matched Stewart’s DNA profile, court records show.
The profile was obtained with the help of grant funding from the District Attorney of New York to reduce the backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
A letter from KSP to BGPD Capt. Jason Scott and copied to the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office states that the DNA profile matches a sample on hand from Stewart, identifies the information as a “possible investigative lead” and urges police to obtain a blood or buccal standard from Stewart and submit it to a case worker in KSP’s Central Lab.
Bowen’s motion said Stewart was not prosecuted for the alleged sexual assault.
That information, plus Stewart’s arrest record from 2018-2021, was included in Bowen’s motion to depict him as a man prone to violence who presented a threat to Hargis.
“The deceased, Phillip Stewart, has a long history of using force and threatened force to accomplish his various crimes,” Bowen said in the motion. “He has raped, broken into homes, trespassed, threatened people with death, threatened law enforcement officers, attacked law enforcement officers, threatened people with weapons concealed on his person and committed acts of violence against women.”
While Stewart’s criminal record was not brought up during Wednesday’s hearing, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Lindsey addressed the issue in a response to Bowen’s motion filed April 17.
“Even if the allegations involving the alleged unrelated bad acts of Mr. Stewart are taken as true they do not justify the dismissal of this indictment,” Lindsey said in his filed response, going on to say that the evidence of Stewart’s bad acts is irrelevant and the prosecution plans to move to exclude that evidence at trial.
In court on Wednesday, Lindsey said that while Hargis and Stewart were the only people present for the shooting, Hargis’ actions in the hours following the incident and the location of Stewart’s body several feet from the apartment suggest guilt.
According to prior testimony, Hargis left her apartment after the shooting and admitted her involvement to someone else prior to her arrest.
City police received a tip the day after the incident that Hargis was in her apartment, and she was found hiding in the bathroom.
“I think the circumstantial evidence is sufficient enough for the jury to decide the case,” Lindsey said in court Wednesday.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said he anticipated ruling on the motion to dismiss prior to a pretrial conference scheduled for May 30.