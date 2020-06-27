A Bowling Green woman died Friday night in an ATV crash in a hay field.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. Friday to a Morgantown Road address regarding a crash that occurred in an open field behind a residence.
Susan Jackson, 35, was driving the ATV when she lost control. The ATV overturned and Jackson and the three passengers she was carrying were thrown from the vehicle.
Jackson was pronounced dead at The Medical Center.
The passengers were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.
