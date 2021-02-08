A Bowling Green woman died in a crash early Saturday on Interstate 65.
According to Kentucky State Police, a tan Ford driven by Ceirra Brown, 30, of Bowling Green, was disabled in the right lane of southbound I-65 near the 32-mile marker shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.
A tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Zatezalo, 44, of Spring, Texas, and carrying two trailers was traveling south in the right lane when it struck the disabled vehicle, causing one of the trailers to overturn.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
