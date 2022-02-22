A truck caught fire after crashing into a tree early Tuesday, killing the driver.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Matlock Road and Long Road.

A caller reported that a truck had hit a tree in the area and was on fire, and deputies found the truck fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, Sara Perry, 39, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene.