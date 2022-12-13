A judge sentenced a Bowling Green woman Tuesday to 10 years in prison for her role in a fatal drug overdose.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court after having pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Smith took criminal responsibility for the death of Brandon Reed, admitting to supplying him with fentanyl-laced heroin that contributed to his death on Oct. 17 or 18, 2021.
In addition to the drug-related death, Smith acknowledged possessing illegal drugs on three separate occasions.
Smith’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued for Smith to be placed on probation and remain in custody until she could be admitted into an inpatient treatment facility.
“I’m not making light of the circumstances of this case, but she is a severe addict to heroin and could just as easily have been a victim,” McGee said. “She used a lot of drugs with (Reed) that night and she’s had a lot of time to reflect on that.”
When she pleaded guilty in August, Smith said she witnessed Reed overdose and revived him with Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, only for Reed to later to be found dead in his home.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner opposed probation for Smith.
“We have an epidemic in our communities with heroin and fentanyl and the like,” Turner said. “To probate in these types of cases where people are moving heroin and fentanyl around would unduly depreciate the serious nature of these charges.”
Smith was accused of having obtained the drugs from Jacob Yadon, a co-defendant charged with second-degree manslaughter and multiple drug offenses. Yadon’s case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise ultimately imposed the 10-year sentence, which was reached as part of a plea agreement that dismissed additional counts against Smith and reduced the one of the possession charges from a more serious trafficking count.
“The victim in this case has his own responsibility, but the heroin trafficking and the selling of these drugs certainly played a part in his death,” Grise said.
