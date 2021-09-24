A Bowling Green woman accused of killing a man with a pellet gun has been indicted on a murder charge.
The Warren County grand jury returned the indictment against Alison Hargis, 32, in connection with the death of Phillip "Flip" Stewart, 31, on July 24.
Stewart was found unresponsive that morning outside the Cherry Way apartment where Hargis had been staying with Ronald Olson, 55, who has also been indicted on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.
The indictment alleges that Hargis used a Legacy 1000 pump-action pellet gun to shoot Stewart, who was pronounced dead at The Medical Center.
At a preliminary hearing in July in Warren District Court, Detective Ryan Dillon of the Bowling Green Police Department testified that Stewart and his girlfriend had come to Cherry Way to get some food at the apartments when the couple got into an argument in the parking lot.
Stewart's girlfriend, Wendy Medina, told police the noise brought out Hargis, who reportedly threatened to shoot Stewart if he was violent toward Medina, Dillon said.
Minutes later, a man drove by and alerted Medina, who was at a neighbor's apartment, that Stewart was lying unresponsive in the parking lot.
At the hospital, doctors found that Stewart had received multiple gunshot wounds.
Dillon testified that the fatal wound entered the left side of Stewart's chest, perforated a lung and struck an artery surrounding his heart, causing internal bleeding.
Police identified Hargis as a suspect after speaking with residents in the area.
Olson told police that Hargis kept several high-powered pellet guns at his apartment and that she often shot at mailboxes, Dillon said.
“Several other residents told us it was common for Ali Hargis to be impaired, walking around and shooting things with a BB gun out there,” Dillon said.
During the investigation, police collected a number of mailboxes from the street outside the apartment that Dillon said were "ate up with BBs."
Hargis was not found by police at the scene when they responded the morning of the shooting.
City police received numerous tips over the course of the day, including one from a person who reported seeing Hargis on a scooter with James Ingram, who police located and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Ingram told police that he had been with Hargis and that she admitted to shooting someone with a pellet gun, Dillon said at the preliminary hearing.
“(Hargis) told Ingram she shot this man because she was defending this man’s girlfriend,” Dillon said. “Ingram told Ali if you were defending somebody you need to turn yourself in and give police a statement. He said she didn’t want to do that and he figured there was more to the story.”
Police received a tip the next day that Hargis was back at the Cherry Way apartment.
Officers made contact with Olson, who initially denied that Hargis was there, but then admitted that she was hiding in the bathroom.
The grand jury returned two additional indictments against Hargis.
One charges her with first-degree promoting contraband and possession of synthetic drugs.
The charges stem from a July 31 incident after Hargis was booked into Warren County Regional Jail.
According to an arrest citation, deputy jailers were alerted that Hargis had drugs in her cell.
During a search, deputies found a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana in Hargis' bunk concealed among her belongings, the citation said.
Hargis denied that the drugs belonged to her and said that someone in the cell must be trying to set her up, her citation said.
A third indictment against Hargis charges her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, all stemming from a 2020 arrest.
Hargis is set to appear for arraignment Monday in Warren Circuit Court.