A Bowling Green woman was indicted on several charges in connection with a police pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into an occupied apartment.
Jamilya Wilson, 22, has been formally charged with four counts of attempted murder, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign and disregarding a traffic control device.
The charges resulted from a Sept. 14 incident in which the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Rocky Court on a report that an SUV had crashed into an apartment there.
As deputies were on their way there, they received information that the SUV had backed out and left toward Louisville Road, and another caller reported that the SUV had been involved in another crash and was in a field off Louisville Road.
Deputies found the driver, identified as Wilson, who is accused in an arrest citation of driving through a cornfield and back onto Louisville Road, nearly striking a vehicle in the process.
The sheriff’s office said that Wilson’s mother and two of her children had been passengers in the SUV, a 2006 Mercury Mariner, and had gotten out when it was in the cornfield.
The SUV continued traveling south on Louisville Road, driving through two red lights and into a median before driving onto Rocky Court and crashing into an apartment, coming to rest inside the living room, the sheriff’s office said.
Wilson left the SUV and did not comply with commands, leading to a stun gun being deployed by law enforcement, which did not strike Wilson.
Deputies approached Wilson, who began resisting, but she was eventually detained, her arrest citation said.
A witness at Rocky Court reported that Wilson almost struck four juveniles standing in the parking lot outside the apartment, and that when the youths ran into the apartment the SUV drove into it, court records said.
“The witness advised she had to help one of the juveniles who was laying in the living room floor after the collision occurred,” Wilson’s citation said.
A juvenile told deputies that she locked the door to the apartment but was hit by the vehicle as she stood near the door.
A passenger in the SUV told deputies that Wilson sped toward the juveniles after seeing them standing in the parking lot outside the Rocky Court apartment, according to court records.
Wilson reportedly told deputies that she saw her neighbor’s son outside the apartments on Rocky Court and believed he was a demon, according to her arrest citation.
“She could not provide a proper statement on how the collisions occurred,” her citation said.
Wilson is due Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment. She is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.