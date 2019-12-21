A Bowling Green woman accused of shooting a man during an argument about a necklace will be arraigned Monday on multiple criminal counts.
Sherita Latasha Jones, 27, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, falsely reporting an incident, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jones was arrested after the Oct. 18 shooting of Chelton Lindsey, who was wounded in the leg while arguing with Jones in the 1200 block of Vine Street.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Jones four days after the incident.
Police claim the dispute between Jones and Lindsey had to do with a necklace that Lindsey said he was given a week earlier to sell by a woman he was familiar with from the neighborhood.
The woman, later identified by police as Jones, believed Lindsey had taken the necklace for himself and confronted him on Vine Street.
An arrest citation describes Lindsey reporting that the woman pointed a chrome/silver handgun at him from her vehicle and threatened him, and then he walked away.
Then, he heard a loud noise and felt a burning sensation in his leg, Robbins said.
Surveillance camera footage from a nearby residence was collected by police during the investigation.
“You can see them talking, possibly arguing,” BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins said while describing the footage during an October court hearing. “She gets into the vehicle and (Lindsey) starts to walk away. He’s walking and you can see him sort of jump, then grab his leg and go down.”
Lindsey and another witness described the vehicle, a light blue Chevrolet Caprice that the witness recognized as one he had seen at a Vine Street apartment on previous occasions.
Police found the car there Oct. 18, learned it was registered to Jones and attempted to make contact with her.
After getting no answer at her apartment, police impounded the vehicle, Robbins said in October.
On Oct. 19, Jones reported via BGPD’s website that her car had been stolen.
Detectives interviewed her and she admitted she knew police had actually seized her car because her neighbors told her about it before she reported it stolen, Robbins said at the preliminary hearing.
Jones denied any involvement in the shooting, saying she was at an acquaintance’s apartment on Fair Street the entire day.
Police went to the apartment to talk with that person, who said Jones visited multiple times that day. The person went on to say Jones claimed to have been the suspect in the shooting and had witnessed her with a chrome/silver handgun with a white handle, Robbins testified.
Jones is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
