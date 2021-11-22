A woman accused of being impaired behind the wheel when her car crashed into a moped and killed its driver has been indicted on a count of murder by a grand jury.
Donna Johniese Myers, 55, of Bowling Green, was also formally charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance.
Myers is accused of causing the death of Jordan D. Spratt, 25, who was driving a moped on Louisville Road when it was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Myers on Sept. 24.
Spratt was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to an arrest citation, Myers showed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash and was taken to The Medical Center for a blood draw.
After being advised of her rights, Myers reportedly told city police that she used drugs at 10 a.m. on the date of the crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m.
“Myers advised she injected herself with a ‘generic roxy (oxycodone) cut with fentanyl,’ ” Bowling Green Police Department Detective Sean Johnson said in the arrest citation. “Myers admitted to striking the moped and the operator of the moped going over the top of her car.”
At a preliminary hearing last month in Warren District Court, Johnson testified that a witness reported seeing Myers driving with her head down just before the crash.
Another witness who reported seeing the crash told police she was waiting in the left turn lane to turn onto River Street when she saw Myers’ car run into Spratt’s moped, sending Spratt tumbling end over end in the air.
Johnson described meeting with Myers at the hospital, referring in the preliminary hearing to her speech as “slow and slurred.”
Police collected surveillance camera footage of Louisville Road from a nearby business that showed Myers’ car traveling north behind Spratt.
The arrest citation describes the surveillance video showing Myers’ car “not slowing down and possibly speeding up at the time of impact.”
Johnson also gave a description of what the video showed when he testified at the preliminary hearing.
“You can see in the video a moped enter going as fast as it could possibly go and then Myers plows straight into the victim,” Johnson said in court last month. “If she was braking it was after she was out of frame of the camera.”
Myers remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
She is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.