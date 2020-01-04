A Bowling Green woman was killed and several people were injured Friday night in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 65 near the Hart-Barren county line.
Melissa A. Coffey, 40, was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner's Office at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 6:45 p.m. near the 55-mile marker on southbound I-65, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green. Coffey had been ejected from a 2007 Chevrolet SUV driven by Davontay H. Baker, 25, of Bowling Green, who lost control of the vehicle. The SUV left the right side of the road and struck a guardrail before reentering I-65.
A southbound 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dennis D. Julian, 20, of Holly, Mich., then struck Baker's SUV as the SUV reentered the interstate. Baker's vehicle was subsequently struck by 2014 International tractor-trailer driven by Ruben Villanueva-Suarez, 52, of Tampico, Mexico. The tractor-trailer went on to collide with a 2010 Jeep SUV driven by Donna Cook, 50, of Shelbyville.
A passenger in Cook's vehicle, Tonya R. Smith, 41, of Shelbyville, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition as of early Saturday morning, according to KSP.
Six others – Baker and three juvenile passengers, Julian, and Cook and a juvenile passenger – were transported to The Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave for treatment of injuries. The KSP release describes Julian's injuries as minor, while the other five were all treated and released.
The investigation is being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. Numerous agencies from Barren and Hart counties assisted at the scene of the crash, which delayed traffic for hours on I-65.
