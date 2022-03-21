A Bowling Green woman charged in a man’s drug overdose death made her first court appearance Monday.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on charges of second-degree manslaughter, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl).
The manslaughter charge resulted from the death of Brandon Reed, who court records indicate suffered a fatal drug overdose on Oct. 17 or 18.
After informing Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that she couldn’t afford an attorney, a public defender was appointed to represent Smith for arraignment, and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.
Smith is one of nine people charged in a criminal syndicate case in which the co-defendants are alleged to have conspired with one another between Aug. 1 and Oct. 25 to sell heroin.
A grand jury meeting last month returned indictments against nine people on a host of drug charges.
Of those charged, prosecutors are seeking to hold Smith and another co-defendant, Jacob Yadon, responsible for Reed’s death.
Yadon has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, engaging in organized crime and 11 counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl).
Court records indicated that an arrest warrant is active against Yadon.
Smith was arrested March 8 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
An arrest citation said the sheriff’s office was contacted on that day by someone who reported that Smith and another person were at a certain location and had active warrants against them and drugs in their possession.
Reed’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Court records said city police responded Oct. 18 to a probable overdose death on Old Nashville Road.
Detectives investigating the death interviewed several people and seized multiple cellphones, later obtaining search warrants to review messages on the phones.
Through those efforts, detectives identified two separate drug transactions that occurred Oct. 17 outside a business at Louisville Road and Bristow Road, court records show.
Yadon’s arrest citation said police determined Yadon sold heroin that Reed ultimately used.
“One of these transactions has been confirmed by video surveillance from the store,” Yadon’s Oct. 22 arrest citation said.
A preliminary autopsy performed on Reed showed no lethal trauma and the presence of fentanyl, amphetamine and benzodiazepines in his system.
Smith is set to return to court April 12 for a status conference. She remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $7,500 cash bond.
