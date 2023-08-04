The prosecution has presented its case at the trial of a Bowling Green woman accused of causing the death of her housemate.
Michelle Lea Gidcumb, 51, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.
Gidcumb is charged in connection with the death of Louise McDowell, the mother of Gidcumb's then-boyfriend, Mike Johnson.
A 14-person jury was seated Wednesday, and the prosecution rested its case Thursday morning after calling seven witnesses.
McDowell, 75, died Dec. 6, 2020, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, from what an autopsy determined was blunt force head trauma.
The Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office alleges that the injury resulted from a slap from Gidcumb on Dec. 1, 2020, at the home they shared on Blue Level Providence Road.
Gidcumb was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, but the charge was upgraded by a Warren County grand jury after McDowell's death.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Haley Stahl said the evidence would show that Gidcumb slapped McDowell in a "drunken rage" during an argument over sharing the home's TV, and that Gidcumb's son had to intervene to separate her from McDowell.
Gidcumb's defense team, led by attorneys Alyson McDavitt and Jill Elkind of the Department of Public Advocacy, have posited that, given McDowell's fragile state and health conditions, another head injury could have led to McDowell's death and that Gidcumb was not aware of a risk of McDowell dying from a slap.
Jurors heard two 911 calls, one each from McDowell and Gidcumb from the night of the incident.
Gidcumb, speaking to a sheriff's deputy, can be heard yelling at McDowell while giving her account of what happened, claiming that she hit McDowell after she was struck by McDowell's cane.
Gidcumb is heard describing her work over the past year in taking care of McDowell, who was diabetic and used a lift chair and a walker for mobility.
"She's not going to come between me and my children," Gidcumb said in the 911 call. "Ever since she moved in, we're so miserable."
McDowell's 911 call that same night, transferred to a WCSO deputy, offered a different perspective.
"This lady is wanting to kill me," McDowell said. "You better hurry up and get here because we can't hold her off much longer."
WCSO Deputy T.J. Burnett testified that McDowell claimed to have used her cane to create distance between her and Gidcumb during the physical confrontation.
McDowell complained to Burnett of pain on the left side of her face, but the deputy noticed no physical injuries at the time and arrested Gidcumb on the misdemeanor count.
Burnett said both women refused treatment at the scene.
Gidcumb's son, Jacob Herndon, testified that Gidcumb had thrown a glass belonging to McDowell during their argument and that McDowell had called Gidcumb a name that made her mad.
"I was holding my mom back so that she would not hurt Miss Louise," Herndon said, testifying that he ran into the house from outside when he heard shouting. "I put (Gidcumb) in her room and held the door shut."
Herndon said that on Dec. 5, 2020, he noticed that McDowell was not responsive, which led to a call for an ambulance to transport her to The Medical Center.
By that time, McDowell had some redness on the left side of her face and temple, Herndon said.
McDowell's sister, Helen Johnson, said that she talked daily with Louise McDowell and came to her home on Dec. 2, 2020, to clean the broken glass from the previous night.
Helen Johnson took pictures of her sister's face and foot to document apparent bruises, testifying that Louise McDowell told her she preferred to wait to have those injuries checked at a previously scheduled doctor's appointment that was to have taken place on Dec. 7, 2020.
The case was transferred to WCSO Detective Robert Smith after McDowell's death.
Smith interviewed family members and a neighbor as part of the investigation.
Mike Johnson testified that he was on the road working as a truck driver at the time of the incident and was not at home with his mother.
Prosecutors introduced through Johnson a voicemail from McDowell to her son left soon after the incident in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2020.
"She has already whipped me up one side and down the other," McDowell said in the voice message to her son. "She has called me everything in the book except for a white person."
Johnson said when he returned home, he saw redness on the side of McDowell's face and on one of her feet, but that she downplayed it and planned to have it checked at her next doctor's appointment.
Johnson testified that, before McDowell's condition worsened, he did not realize how serious the situation was and that her death was unexpected.
Bobbie Turner, a neighbor of Gidcumb and McDowell, testified that Gidcumb came to her home the night before the incident and drank heavily until being driven back home by Turner, who told jurors that Gidcumb complained of McDowell.
"She just couldn't stand her. It was too much for her to handle," Turner told jurors. "(Gidcumb) stated she hated her."
Turner said that Gidcumb came to her home the following day after being released from jail and said that she could have killed McDowell.
Dr. Emily Dennison, a forensic pathologist for the state of Tennessee, testified about performing McDowell's autopsy, which showed a hemmorhage on her brain stem and bleeding on the left side of her brain in the form of a subdural hematoma.
Dennison said the cause of McDowell's death was ruled as blunt head trauma.
"She had a large, significant bruise on the left side of her brain," Dennison said.
McDavitt questioned Dennison on whether a fall could be ruled out as the manner of death and whether she could be absolutely certain of the manner of death.
Dennison testified that the amount of visible trauma to the brain would generally be inconsistent with a fall.
McDavitt then pressed Dennison on whether she could be sure of her findings based on her contact with law enforcement and other investigators.
Dennison said that in the event of any doubt, the manner of death would be classified as undetermined.
"When we specifically ask and the story is there were no falls, what we have to go on is the story we do have," Dennison said. "For us to determine a manner of death, you have to rely on their investigation."