A Bowling Green woman who was arrested following an investigation into claims that another woman was held against her will in her home for nearly a week and subjected to torture and rape by her roommate has pleaded guilty.
Chessa Alexandria Rose Manion, 34, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to a count of first-degree wanton endangerment, accepting a plea agreement that recommends she be placed on probation for five years.
Manion was charged by a grand jury with first-degree rape by complicity, first-degree sodomy by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity, kidnapping by complicity and first-degree strangulation by complicity.
Manion's guilty plea came less than a week after her co-defendant, Colton Hogendorn, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Hogendorn faces 10 years in prison.
Manion and Hogendorn were arrested last year by the Bowling Green Police Department based on allegations from a woman who reported being invited to their home on Chestnut Street on May 2, 2022, to use marijuana.
According to court records, that visit spiraled into five days of sexual assault and forced drug use in which the woman was not allowed to leave the apartment.
She was able to contact a friend on May 7, 2022, who picked her up from the apartment, and she was later treated at an area hospital for second-degree burns.
When she came to the Bowling Green Police Department to report the incident, she was using a cane to walk and had extensive burn marks on her body, according to prior testimony from BGPD Detective Alex Wright.
Court records indicate that the woman reported that Hogendorn burned her with a heated spoon and cut her body with a knife while at the apartment and that Manion was present and allowed the alleged acts to take place.
In court Tuesday, Manion said she was in a state of trauma at the time of the events and that she had discussed that as a possible defense with her attorney, Dwight Burton.
Manion previously appeared in court on Thursday planning to plead guilty, but that hearing was postponed after Manion disclosed that she had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and had not discussed with her attorney the trauma she reported experiencing last year.
