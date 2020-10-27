A Bowling Green woman charged in a man’s fatal overdose pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges.
Stephanie Silvano, 43, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Silvano’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, said Silvano admitted taking part in the transfer of drugs to Joshua Kinkade, 32, who was found dead Nov. 22 at a Parkhurst Drive address from a suspected overdose.
Silvano also had heroin in her possession on three separate occasions listed in two indictments returned against her, leading to her guilty plea on those counts, Hardin said.
A plea agreement with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reduced a second-degree manslaughter charge to reckless homicide while dismissing another count of second-degree manslaughter, which was brought in connection to the overdose of Matthew Dobring, 38, who died Nov. 24 in Louisville.
Prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for Silvano, who was indicted with two co-defendants in January following investigations into the deaths of Kinkade and Dobring.
One co-defendant, Tracy Boyd, 52, of Bowling Green, was arraigned Monday on new charges brought against him in a superseding indictment related to the case.
A grand jury indicted Boyd last week on two counts of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
In addition to the deaths of Kinkade and Dobring, prosecutors accuse Boyd of involvement in the trafficking of heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine at some point from May 6 to Nov. 22, 2019.
Boyd’s case is set for trial on Nov. 18. His attorney, Alan Simpson, said in court Monday that Boyd was willing to take the case to trial.
A third co-defendant, Scott Bernauer, was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, though paperwork filed last month indicated his willingness to enter guilty pleas to a count of reckless homicide by complicity and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The agreement would recommend a six-year prison sentence for Bernauer and would direct him to testify against his co-defendants.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a Nov. 16 pretrial conference in Boyd’s case, and Simpson said he planned to file motions ahead of trial.
“This is a tenuous drug case at best,” Simpson said during Monday’s hearing. “Silvano claims to have sold the drugs to the deceased and Bernauer claims he was a runner for Boyd. There are no hand-to-hand buys.”
Silvano is set to be sentenced Dec. 7.
