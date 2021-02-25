A Bowling Green woman was arrested Wednesday after a child in her care claimed to have been struck by her after reporting allegations of sexual abuse.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was contacted by a Bowling Green Independent School District employee Wednesday who reported that the juvenile told school staff that she and her sister had been hit in the arms, hands and legs with a belt by their mother, Maria Diaz, 35.
The juvenile reported that Diaz was mad at her for speaking to authorities in a sexual abuse investigation that led to the arrest in January of Diaz's then-boyfriend, telling authorities that Diaz hit her with a belt after completing a forensic interview related to the sex abuse case.
The child's sister told school personnel and the Department of Community-Based Services that they were scared to go home because of rats and were told not to talk to police, according to an arrest citation.
BGPD detectives went to Diaz's home, where she told police that they had a rat problem and the rodents were biting the children, her citation said.
Diaz told police that she tells the children to tell their teachers if someone hurts them, but then said the children were lying when police asked why they would report that she hit them.
Diaz was arrested on three counts of first-degree criminal abuse and one count each of fourth-degree assault and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
She remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.
Commented