A Bowling Green woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer was arrested Tuesday.
Elizabeth K. Paris, 62, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000 but less than $1 million) and fraudulent use of a credit card (greater than $10,000).
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint that Paris had been stealing funds from Geo Thermal Earth Works and using a company-owned credit card to make personal purchases over a three-year period.
WCSO Detective Robert Smith was provided a list of suspicious charges on a credit card totaling about $58,000 and confronted Paris with them during an interview. Paris disputed the amount, her citation said.
After going through her Amazon account and going through orders delivered to her home since 2019, it was determined that Paris spent $18,132.44 on personal items, according to the citation.
"Paris stated she did not realize until this moment how much money she had taken," Smith said in the citation. "Paris stated it began when she did not have enough money for a purchase. Paris stated after that it became regular."
During the interview, Paris reportedly confessed that she used three company credit cards for personal purchases and that her husband also used the cards. She also reportedly admitted to adding 15 hours of overtime to her payroll along with a co-worker for a couple of years, the citation said.
According to court records, the company is completing an audit and believes the amount of stolen money will exceed $200,000.
Paris was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court and is due to return Friday for a preliminary hearing.
She was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.