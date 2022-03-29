A look at the numbers can make getting a handle on the workforce issue in southcentral Kentucky nearly overwhelming.
The latest report from the JobsEQ labor market data company said there are nearly 8,000 job openings in the 10-county region and more than 4,400 in Warren County alone.
Factor in a workforce participation rate in Kentucky that continues to trail a national rate that is already low, and you have an environment that can be growth-stifling.
Warren County and Bowling Green leaders, though, are trying to head off such a negative impact with some high-tech tools that seem to be making headway.
The two local governments are investing a total of $243,000 per year to hire Bowling Green-based marketing and advertising agency CrowdSouth to develop and execute a campaign aimed at filling those job openings, either by getting locals back to work or by enticing people from outside the region to come here to work.
“Our objective on the project with the city and CrowdSouth is to meet the demands of our growing economy better and faster than any other area in the nation. We all have workforce participation shortfalls. We must do a better job than other regions in order to attract the best talent,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
The centerpiece of CrowdSouth’s effort is development of a bowling greenworks.com website that was launched this month. Full of links to local employers with job openings and information about the local quality of life, the website seems to be getting some results.
CrowdSouth co-founder Jason Heflin said the website has been visited by 2,590 people in less than a month and 993 of those have followed a link to apply for an open position.
“That’s a 38% conversion rate, which is five to 10 times the rate of a typical website when looking across all industries,” Heflin said in an email. “I believe that’s a testament to the demand in our community, both for the employer and the prospective employee.”
The demand for workers is certainly high as new employers like Ball Corp., Crown Cork and Seal and Tyson Foods set up shop in the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
Growth of that industrial park isn’t slowing either. Warren Fiscal Court approved at its March 21 meeting the second and final reading of an ordinance to further expand the Transpark by creating what is being called “Warren County Development Area No. 9.”
A report from the Compass Municipal Advisors firm said the new development area is intended as the site for a project that will have an investment of more than $1 billion.
Small wonder, then, that city and county government leaders are willing to ante up the funds needed to help attract workers to fill current and future jobs.
Buchanon, in fact, has said that addressing workforce participation is his primary focus as he winds up his 29-year tenure as judge-executive at the end of the year.
The bowlinggreenworks.com website isn’t the only strategy the city and county are using to fill jobs.
Heflin said the website will be complemented by an advertising campaign that will include social media and search engine ads along with more traditional ads locally and in other targeted areas.
Jon Sowards, president and chief executive officer of the South Central Workforce Development Board, said plans call for the CrowdSouth-produced website to link to resources available through the workforce board.
The workforce board itself is getting a cash infusion from fiscal court and the Bowling Green City Commission that will help it attack the workforce issue on another front.
Both local governments are pitching in $36,000, with at least the county’s amount coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, to pay for Sowards to create a military veterans recruiter position to be housed at the Fort Campbell Army base.
“The city and county are investing in trying to address our workforce needs,” Sowards said. “I don’t have enough funding to hire the person, so this helps a lot.”
Sowards has also created a staff position focusing on recruiting members of Bowling Green’s international community to work in local jobs.
