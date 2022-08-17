Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester, center, and Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, left, enter the former Pizza Hut building by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., during the BGFD’s training at on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett puts on his gear as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Training Division Assistant Chief Shannon Pardue opens the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., to give the signal to start the BGFD’s training session at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Fire Department begins training at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Nick Tutor pulls lines of fire hoses to the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., as the firefighters arrive to conduct training in the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Nick Tutor, right, tests the fire hose before he enters the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., with Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, left, and John Chidester, not pictured, for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Alan Bush puts on his oxygen mask as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Brad Caffey, left, and Brennan Elsas, right, put on their gear before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester uses tools to pry open the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Bowling Green Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, Nick Tutor and John Chidester get ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett puts on his gear as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester walks around the exterior of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., during the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Capt. Kevin Lashley straps on his helmet before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett adjusts his oxygen mask as he participates in the BGFD training sessions at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters Alan Bush, John Chidester and Brennan Elsas attend to their “victim” Capt. Kevin Lashley after rescuing him during the BGFD’s training session at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters adjust their gear before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department helmets and oxygen tanks sit on the sidewalk outside the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022, as firefighters on the C shift discuss the training session they completed at the vacant building. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester, center, and Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, left, enter the former Pizza Hut building by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., during the BGFD’s training at on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett puts on his gear as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Training Division Assistant Chief Shannon Pardue opens the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., to give the signal to start the BGFD’s training session at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Fire Department begins training at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Nick Tutor pulls lines of fire hoses to the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., as the firefighters arrive to conduct training in the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Nick Tutor, right, tests the fire hose before he enters the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., with Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, left, and John Chidester, not pictured, for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Alan Bush puts on his oxygen mask as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Brad Caffey, left, and Brennan Elsas, right, put on their gear before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester uses tools to pry open the front door of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Bowling Green Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Chambers, Nick Tutor and John Chidester get ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett puts on his gear as he gets ready to enter the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter John Chidester walks around the exterior of the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., during the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Capt. Kevin Lashley straps on his helmet before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department Sergeant Clayton Shuffett adjusts his oxygen mask as he participates in the BGFD training sessions at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters Alan Bush, John Chidester and Brennan Elsas attend to their “victim” Capt. Kevin Lashley after rescuing him during the BGFD’s training session at the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters adjust their gear before entering the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., for the BGFD’s training at the vacant building on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department helmets and oxygen tanks sit on the sidewalk outside the former Pizza Hut by the Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022, as firefighters on the C shift discuss the training session they completed at the vacant building. The training sessions, which allow the firefighters the opportunity to practice locating the source of a fire, extinguishing the flames and rescuing a victim, will continue three times each day through Friday afternoon. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Fire Department began a three-day training session Wednesday at the former Pizza Hut on Scottsville Road.
The training, which puts firefighters through an active fire and medical assist scenario inside the vacant building, will continue three times each day until Friday afternoon for each shift to have the opportunity to train.
“We conduct these trainings any time we are allowed access to buildings that will be demolished within the city,” said BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee. “We either gain knowledge about a possible building demolition and reach out to the property owners ourselves, or individuals will personally reach out to our department and let us know about the building demolition and the process goes from there.”
Once on site, the firefighters practice pulling hoses, locating sources of fire, extracting victims, dousing flames and “perfecting several different training techniques,” she said.
“We use these acquired structures to practice different scenarios that could occur in real life and gain knowledge on different layouts of buildings located in our community,” McKee said. “We love being able to do these trainings because we don’t know this layout. It’s their first time seeing it so it’s like a real-life scenario.”
The BGFD has conducted similar training sessions in structures set to be torn down the past few years, such as the former Country Hearth Inn site by the Corvette Museum in October 2021, and a BGFD-owned home on the 1200 block of Kenton Street in 2020.
“We are extremely appreciative to have access to these buildings,” McKee said. “It allows us to have unique training opportunities and do what we can to make our department and our community better.”
The vacant Pizza Hut building is scheduled to be demolished next week to make way for a Mission BBQ location.