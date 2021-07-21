Two structure fires were reported within an hour's time Tuesday evening.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, city firefighters were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. to a reported fire at 270 Porter Pike, where turbulent black smoke was observed coming from a building.
No injuries were reported at that fire, which was brought under control later that evening.
As firefighters were at that scene, units were notified of another fire around 7:03 p.m. at Cameron Park Apartments, 2702 Industrial Drive.
Select crews were released from the Porter Pike scene to respond to the other structure fire, the BGFD said.
Smoke was scene coming from one of the units at the apartment complex, and a resident notified firefighters of a dog in the apartment.
Firefighters were able to locate the dog and bring it out of the building, providing the animal with oxygen.
The dog's condition was unknown Wednesday morning, according to BGFD. No injuries were reported at the apartment fire, and the cause and origin of both fires remain under investigation.