Weather Alert

...Cluster of weakly rotating thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Simpson, Allen, southeastern Warren, central Barren and southeastern Edmonson Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms that showed some weak rotations along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Munfordville to near Portland. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Brief period of heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms were showing signs of weak rotation. Stay alert inc case these storms intensifies. Locations impacted include... Glasgow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH