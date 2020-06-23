The Bowling Green Fire Department is getting some specialized training under its wings this week with three days of staged exercises at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
The annual training is mandatory under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines and involves city firefighters and first responders from other agencies testing their response times to a variety of scenarios.
Training opened Monday with BGFD members taking part in classroom exercises via videoconferencing and then responding to radio calls for three separate events, including a medical emergency at the maintenance building, a simulated fire just off a runway and a fixed-base operator fire requiring city firefighters to locate the nearest hydrant.
“This training helps the fire department to become familiar with different parts of the airport,” said airport manager Susan Harmon.
City firefighters from the airport station, the downtown headquarters and the Greenwood station on Scottsville Road took part in Monday’s exercises.
Airport staff, Warren County Emergency Management, Medical Center E.M.S. and Air Evac are also scheduled to be part of the training, which continues through Wednesday.
First responders learn about the different types of aircraft and best strategies for responding to aircraft fires.
For the simulated fire, a ladder truck from headquarters backed up an airport rescue firefighting truck that sprayed a foam to quickly extinguish the flames.
Medical emergency scenarios were added to the training last year to help firefighters practice a more diverse set of scenarios, Harmon said.
BGFD spokeswoman Marlee Boenig said that city firefighters will evaluate benchmarks such as response time and communication on scene after the exercises to find ways to improve.
“For the new people who join the fire department every year, this is a good opportunity for them to practice what they’ve learned,” Boenig said.
