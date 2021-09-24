The Bowling Green Fire Department will hold its annual Firehouse Festival this weekend.
Planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Mall in the parking lot outside JC Penney, the festival will showcase the fire department’s work and promote fire safety.
The event is known as a way to give children an idea of the daily work of a firefighter and the equipment they use in an entertaining fashion.
Activities planned for the festival include a live fire demonstration and a bailout drill.
Bucket rides will be offered in a BGFD engine. Visitors can also meet Millie, the BGFD’s accelerant detection dog.
Free refreshments will also be on hand at the festival.